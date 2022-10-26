Norwich Airport scraps flights to European country due to Ukraine war

Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport, said flight sales have been affect by the war in Ukraine - Credit: Denise Bradley

Flights from Norwich to a European summer holiday destination have been scrapped, because the war in Ukraine made tourists nervous of travelling there.

Balkan Holidays has announced it will no longer be laying on trips from the city to Black Sea resorts in Bourgas, Bulgaria.

The city is less than 300 miles from the border with Ukraine and the company saw visitor numbers from Norwich fall, with holidaymakers anxious of travelling so close to a war zone.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “Balkan Holidays has had a challenging summer across UK as well as at Norwich, including seeing impacts to sales due to the war in Ukraine, and they have reviewed their summer 2023 programme in light of market conditions.

“Norwich Airport is one of those airports Balkan Holidays have decided to rest for Summer 2023.

"Hopefully they will be able to feature Norwich Airport again in the future.”

Norwich Airport regularly flies to popular summer holiday destinations including Cyprus, the Greek Islands, Spain and Turkey through the travel company TUI.

Regular flights also depart to Amsterdam in the Netherlands and UK cities including Edinburgh and Aberdeen.



