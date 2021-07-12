News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New flights take off from Norwich to Exeter and Edinburgh

Caroline Culot

Published: 2:38 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 3:14 PM July 12, 2021
Norwich Airport

Loganair has started its flights to Exeter and Edinburgh from Norwich - Credit: Archant

New direct flights from Norwich Airport to Devon have launched, costing from around £200 per person return.

Regional airline Loganair has launched its new Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday direct service between Norwich and Exeter.

Norwich Airport

Norwich Airport has started new domestic flights - Credit: Archant

Flights leave Norwich at 4.25pm and arrive in Exeter at 5.30pm, costing around £208 return per person.

Exeter from Norwich Airport

Exeter is now just an hour away by flight from Norwich - Credit: Exeter City Council

Operated using a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet, the route comes as flying abroad is still tricky because of coronavirus regulations.

It comes as its previous service from Norwich to Newquay was scrapped back in 2019. 

Loganair also restarted its flights from Norwich to Edinburgh up to four times per week. This service was cancelled due to coronavirus last year.

Edinburgh from Norwich Airport

Edinburgh is an hour away from Norwich by the new flight service - Credit: PA

Flights leave Norwich just after midday and arrive at 1.25pm, leaving Edinburgh at 11am and arriving back at 12.10pm. Return flights are around £345 per person.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “The services will provide essential connectivity for businesses as the economy begins to recover and allow loved ones from across the UK to finally reconnect."


