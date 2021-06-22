News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flights restart from Norwich to Amsterdam

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:26 AM June 22, 2021   
KLM after landing on its first flight back into Norwich after resuming following lockdown. Norwich

KLM is resuming its flights direct to Norwich this week, since cancelling them last December because of coronavirus. Norwich Airport's managing director, Richard Pace is pictured, left. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Airport sees a return to its weekday flights to Amsterdam this week - offering a £293 return service.

Flights start again on Friday operated by KLM leaving Norwich at 9.40am, arriving at 11.40am with a similar return, leaving Amsterdam at 9.20am and landing in Norwich at 9.10am, because of the time difference.

Flights to Jersey from Norwich Airport will now start from May 22.

Norwich Airport has only been operating flights to Aberdeen but is set to see a return of its Amsterdam service this week. - Credit: Archant

The flights stopped last December because of coronavirus and their return mark the start of Norwich Airport's summer schedule, with a service to Jersey next, starting on June 29 followed by Palma, Majorca on July 6 and Corfu on July 9.

However, the airport stresses all its flights are subject to change because of coronavirus.

Amsterdam is currently on amber, meaning quarantine is necessary on return to the UK for 10 days. Passengers need to take a Covid test before departure and have proof of a negative result. They also need to have another test on day two and eight after their return.

A spokesman from Norwich Airport said: "This week we are looking forward to KLM flights from Norwich to Amsterdam recommencing."

Flights from Norwich to Exeter, Edinburgh and Dalaman, Turkey are all scheduled to start from July 12.

Norfolk

