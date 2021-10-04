News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Staff value flexibility as highly as pay post-pandemic, data reveals

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 3:08 PM October 4, 2021   
Liz Stevens/office block

Liz Stevens of Birketts (inset) on flexible working after the pandemic. - Credit: PA/Birketts

Flexibility is now equally as important as salary for staff in East Anglia, new research has revealed.

Bosses across the country told HSBC that when it comes to attracting new talent these are the two areas which prospective employees are most interested in. 

The data revealed that 35pc of bosses said the most significant factor was pay, with another 35pc saying it was flexibility. 

And businesses have seen the benefit of flexibility it seems, with 32pc of employers saying that full flexibility provided the optimal working environment. 

Just over a quarter want employees to be in the office four days a week, 17pc opted for two to three days a week and only 4pc went for one day a week in the office.

Some 14pc said fully remote would be the best and 7pc said not remote at all.

Roland Emmans, technology sector head at HSBC UK, said: “As competition for talent intensifies, companies need to look beyond tactical delivery and embed enhanced flexible working practices to keep their workforce engaged and productive."

Cassandra Andrews is an employee engagement specialist who works with businesses across East Anglia and said: "It’s important to reflect that while a number of people may view flexible working as important as money, if they feel their pay doesn’t accurately represent their role and responsibilities then it can be demotivating for them even though money might not be their key driver."

Liz Stevens, professional support lawyer at East Anglian law firm Birketts, added: “We have seen a shift in many employers seeking to adopt more flexible working practices, depending of course on whether it is appropriate for their sector.

“Lots of organisations have adopted ‘hybrid’ working policies, which commonly allow an employee to agree temporary or ad hoc arrangements with their employer, combining part-week homeworking with days in the office without necessarily making a permanent change to an individual’s contract of employment.

“Employers are seeing the benefit in both attracting and retaining talent by offering more flexible working arrangements, as it allows them to cast the net wider than would otherwise be the case if employees are all required to work full time in the office.”

