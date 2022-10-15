5 pubs in Norfolk that readers wish had never closed

Everyone has a favourite watering hole to meet friends and enjoy drinks in.

But unfortunately for some, that pub shut its doors for the final time.

We took to social media earlier this week to uncover which pubs in Norfolk that readers wished hadn't closed.

Here's five of the most missed pubs.





1. Tuckswood Public House

Where: Hall Road, NR4 6NE

The former site of Tuckswood Public House is now home to a McDonald's and a BP garage - Credit: Archant

A popular suggestion among city folk, Tuckswood Public House was much-loved pub.

The pub had a large and spacious interior as well as boasting a large car park.

A favourite for its cosiness and respectability, Tuckswood closed in February 1995 before being demolished two months later.

The site is now used for a McDonald's restaurant and a BP petrol station.





2. Bath House

The building of the former Bath House in Cromer - Credit: Archant © 2004

Where: The Promenade, Cromer, NR27 9HA

Next up, the Bath Hotel was a firm favourite among locals and holidaymakers alike.

The hotel's free house pub overlooked the beach, pier and North Sea which made it an ideal spot to relax and watch the world go by.

The pub became a private dwellings by the early 2000s and was sold for £1.2m in 2019.





3. The Berney

The Berney Arms in Barton Bendish Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: Church Road, King's Lynn

The Berney in Barton Bendish closed in 2020 as a result of the first Covid lockdown due to the uncertainty of the world's climate.

The much-loved gastro pub was known for delivery hearty food and flavoursome drinks to all who visited.





4. The Ferry Boat Inn

The Ferry Boat Inn, Norwich - Credit: Archant Library/Antony Kelly

Where: Riverside, Norwich

The Ferry Boat Inn was a popular city venue for live music prior to closing in 2006.

Until recently, the site had remained derelict but work to clear the site began in November 2020 as diggers arrived to begin to revitalise the plot.

Norwich-based homebuilder Estateducation Ltd paid more than £1.2m for the riverside plot in October 2019 with an intention to build 41 homes on the site called 'King's Bank'.





5. Oakwood

The former O'Grady's pub - also once known as the Oakwood - on Howard St in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Where: Howard Street, Great Yarmouth

The Oakwood was a popular nightclub in its heyday and had previously been called Casper Jacks, Legends and the Irish-themed O'Grady's.

After plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council six homes had been planned on the site, featuring open-plan living and, in some cases, a master bedroom with a roof terrace.