New fishing tackle shop has 'amazing opening day'
A new one-stop shop for fishing enthusiasts has opened its doors in Norfolk.
More than 100 people attended the official launch of Fishing Tackle 2 Go’s new store in Threxton Road, in Watton.
The business, which is owned by husband and wife, Colin and Nina Dance and their son Tom Moretti, was previously online only.
But after a boom in the uptake of fishing during the pandemic and their success in recent years, the family saw a gap in the market for another shop for fans to visit in Norfolk.
The firm, which was first set up 10 years ago, was already operating from a unit in the Threxton Road Industrial Estate but now they have a shop in a neighbouring unit.
Mrs Dance said: “We had an amazing opening day. About 150 people turned up.
“It was really nice to welcome customers in and speak with keen fishers from the local area.
“Lots of people have been coming in to have a look.
“We sell bait, live bait, tackle. Basically everything you would need to fish.
"But we are also experienced anglers ourselves, so having a shop means people can visit us if they need advice."
Fishing Tackle 2 Go is open Monday to Saturday, 9am until 5pm.