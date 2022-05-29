New one-stop fishing shop to open in Norfolk town

Fishing Tackle 2 Go, in Watton, is Colin and Nina Dance and their son Tom Moretti (right). - Credit: Dylan North

A new shop for fishing fanatics will soon be reeling in punters in a Norfolk town.

Fishing Tackle 2 Go will open its new retail store in Watton next month.

It is owned by husband and wife, Colin and Nina Dance, along with their son Tom Moretti, who decided to open a store after the success of their online business in recent years.

The firm was already operating from a unit in the Threxton Road Industrial Estate and now the new shop will be located in a neighbouring unit.

Mrs Dance, 62, said: “Business has been very good, we are always busy.

“We have been here for about four years and we have quite a lot of people who come in and ask if we have a physical shop.

“The unit next door became available and we decided we would go for it.”

The business was originally set up 10 years ago - with a shop and online website - when the family were living in Berkshire.

But when they moved to Norfolk in 2018, they decided to keep it online only.

Then, during the coronavirus pandemic, they saw their sales rocket as more people took up the sport.

Mr Dance, 63, who is a match angler, and Mr Moretti, 27, who fished in the England under 25s, say Norfolk is ideal for fishing fans with plenty of natural spots to visit.

And they hope their new shop will come in handy for anglers in the surrounding areas, with a variety of baits, equipment, and "everything you need" all in one place.

Mrs Dance, from Shipdham, added: “We were massively busy during the pandemic. People wanted to get out and fishing is great because it is a solo sport.

“And it can also be very therapeutic when you’re out in nature.

“Now things have gone back to normal it is quieter, but we are still doing well.

“We are excited to get the store open and see our customers in person. Lots of people have been turning up already, to see if we are.”