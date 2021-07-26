Published: 1:50 PM July 26, 2021

G M West fish and chip shop, Spencer Street, Norwich, is for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

If you fancy frying tonight, here's a chippy trio for sale in Norfolk:

G M West, Spencer Street, Norwich; for sale for offers in the region of £200,000

Inside the Spencer Street property for sale - Credit: Minors & Brady

This started out in 1961 when original owner Gerald West, from Bunwell, was actually offered the chance of an ice-cream van but decided to stay with what he knew, fish and chips.

The shop is included in the sale of the property which includes a two bedroom terraced home with a lounge and kitchen. Outside is a courtyard area.

Lichfield Chippy, Lichfield Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for offers over £180,000

Lichfield Chippy is for sale - Credit: Paul Hubbard

This 'well established fish and chip shop with an impeccable reputation' is coming up for sale because the owners are retiring. It is the highest rated fish and chip shop on Facebook in the local area and also comes with a three bedroom home.

Lichfield Chippy - Credit: Paul Hubbard

CD's Diner & Fish bar mobile van; for sale for £49,995

The mobile fish and chip van for sale - Credit: Hilton Smythe

This mobile van was started up more than two years ago and currently is an excellent opportunity for a new owner, perhaps a husband and wife team or partnership, to take it over.

The catering van is a 2004Renault Master with 91,000 miles and the sale includes equipment such as the fryer and a sink.



