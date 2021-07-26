News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Perfect plaices? Three fish and chip firms go up for sale

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:50 PM July 26, 2021   
fish and chip shop Spencer Street, Norwich

G M West fish and chip shop, Spencer Street, Norwich, is for sale

If you fancy frying tonight, here's a chippy trio for sale in Norfolk:

G M West, Spencer Street, Norwich; for sale for offers in the region of £200,000

Spencer Street Norwich

Inside the Spencer Street property for sale

This started out in 1961 when original owner Gerald West, from Bunwell, was actually offered the chance of an ice-cream van but decided to stay with what he knew, fish and chips.

The shop is included in the sale of the property which includes a two bedroom terraced home with a lounge and kitchen. Outside is a courtyard area.

Lichfield Chippy, Lichfield Road, Great Yarmouth; for sale for offers over £180,000

Lichfield Chippy Norfolk

Lichfield Chippy is for sale

This 'well established fish and chip shop with an impeccable reputation' is coming up for sale because the owners are retiring. It is the highest rated fish and chip shop on Facebook in the local area and also comes with a three bedroom home.

Lichfield Chippy Norfolk

Lichfield Chippy

CD's Diner & Fish bar mobile van; for sale for £49,995

Mobile fish and chip van Norfolk

The mobile fish and chip van for sale

This mobile van was started up more than two years ago and currently is an excellent opportunity for a new owner, perhaps a husband and wife team or partnership, to take it over.

The catering van is a 2004Renault Master with 91,000 miles and the sale includes equipment such as the fryer and a sink.


