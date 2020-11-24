KFC new drive-thru opens bringing 80 jobs to the coast

Published: 11:52 AM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:22 AM November 25, 2020

The new KFC in Mitchell Drive, Great Yarmouth, opened on Monday (November 23) bringing up to 80 new jobs and the borough's first drive-thru KFC Picture: KFC - Credit: Archant

A fried chicken franchise is spreading its wings in Great Yarmouth with a new drive-thru restaurant.

KFC is offering delivery, takeaway and driv-thru at its new outlet in Mitchell Drive near Tesco Extra.

The restaurant area, which is closed in line with Government coronavirus guidelines, has a seating capacity for 75.

A KFC spokesperson said Colonel Christmas had come early to the the town.

A statement said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to finally come to town with a brand, flapping new restaurant, buckets full of delicious fried chicken and up to 80 new jobs for the local area – we’re just so excited to meet the fans, we couldn’t wait ‘til Christmas.

“We’re open for take away and drive-through in line with current Government guidance – but that’s just for now so watch this space.

“And because it’s 2020 – all responsibility measures are already in place, including extended hygiene procedures, Perspex screens, gloves, designated kitchen zones, and face masks where required to ensure our fans in Great Yarmouth can enjoy their new local KFC experience safely.”

Permission for the restaurant on the outskirts of town was granted in August 2018.

At the time a legal agreement was entered into ensure branches in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth stay open.

The new site, off Mitchell Drive, is the first KFC in the borough with a drive-thru option.

Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said as it was given the green light: “I think it is a reasonable development which is bringing both jobs and competition, which can only be a good thing.”