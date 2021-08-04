News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boost for trade as port welcomes first granite shipment

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:50 PM August 4, 2021   
Kim Kennedy

Kim Kennedy, manager at the Port of King's Lynn, says trade is on the increase after Brexit - Credit: Chris Bishop

Granite has been handled by one of the region's ports for the first time.

The Port of King’s Lynn received the cargo for Witherley Services, part of Aggregate Industries.

The 3,542 metric tonnes of granite came from Aggregate Industries’ flagship super quarry, Glensanda in Scotland, the largest granite quarry in Europe.

Port manager Kim Kennedy said: “Aggregate Industries has been a customer for a long time, but this was the first contract with Witherley Services and with our highly skilled workforce and development land offering expansion, we hope that this will mean that more granite shipments will follow in the future.”

The port is expecting a bumper year, with around 300 ships expected to visit Lynn. Work is about to start on a new timber shed which will be half the size of a football pitch.

Facilities have benefited from £3.3m investment, in storage and equipment, in the last couple of years. Whilst agribulks and aggregrates are handled both in-dock and on Riverside Quay, facilities at Bentinck Dock exist for the storage and distribution of recycled metal and other renewable energy products.


