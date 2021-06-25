Published: 12:31 PM June 25, 2021

The boss of Norwich Airport said the first flight leaving for Amsterdam since the service was stopped last year because of coronavirus had made it a "feel-good Friday".

Richard Pace, managing director, stood on the runway to see off the first KLM Cityhopper to leave Norwich since last December.

Just 23 passengers were on board the 100-seater plane - but Mr Pace was remaining optimistic - and said the flight had given staff a real "uplift".

It marks the restart of the Norwich-Amsterdam service with one flight a day aiming to build back up to the usual four.

And it comes as the government has added 14 new destinations to its green list - including Majorca, due to start a service from Norwich on July 6.

Mr Pace said: "I got up and it felt like a normal Friday, the end of the week, but just this one flight has given everyone an uplift. This is a good day, it feels great to be back.

"We've lost millions, and we had to make about one-third of our workforce redundant but we are now recruiting staff and asking those people to come back.

"It's a start, it's not about passenger numbers, it's about the service restarting. It's been very tough but Norwich Airport will survive as more than 50pc of our passengers are working in the offshore industry - and this has continued throughout lockdown.

"We are in a good position, we've been prudent, but it's going to take a year or even two to get back to where we were. I want passengers to think about using their local airport and avoid the bigger more crowded airports."

Mr Pace said passenger numbers had dropped from around 500,000 to 100,000 last year. Only the offshore helicopter flights and Aberdeen service have been operating.

"I want more countries to be put on the green list. Putting countries like Majorca on the green list is going to help with consumer confidence but we are waiting for confirmation that this can go ahead.

"I urge the government to continue the furlough scheme through to winter 2022 as it's a big ask of regional airports to make up what we've lost this summer, we'll struggle with that."

Most passengers on the Amsterdam flight were travelling home after working in Norfolk including a group of military personnel.

University of East Anglia student Sophia Guglielmini was also one of the passengers, travelling home to Nice via Amsterdam.

She said: "I came over to study in April and this is the quickest way home."

Flights are scheduled to resume from Norwich to Jersey on June 29, Palma, Majorca on July 6 and Edinburgh and Exeter on July 12.



















