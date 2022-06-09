Firms urged to increase staff benefits to attract new workers

A local recruitment specialist urges businesses to increase incentives for office workers to attract new talent - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A local recruitment specialist is urging the region's bosses to increase the staff benefits they offer to attract new workers as the number of UK firms providing employee perks falls.

Research carried out by corporate catering and food company, Just East Business, found that the number of businesses offering work incentives for office staff fell to 57pc this year, from 90pc in 2021.

Rebecca Headden, co-director of Norwich-based recruitment agency R13, however said that she has noticed that regionally the number of employee incentives are rising.

Rebecca Headden from R13





She said: "From R13’s perspective, locally, we are seeing the opposite of employee benefits decreasing.

"We have undertaken benchmarking on benefits offered by employers within the local area, as well as salaries, and have consulted with many clients on how they can make their package more attractive to enable them to be more competitive in a tight hiring market.

"This is especially important given the skills shortages being faced by employers and the level of importance employees place on not solely the annual remuneration, but also the benefits package overall.

"Trends we have seen being adopted by employers; increased holiday allowance, buy and sell holiday schemes, hybrid and flexible working options, increased pension contributions, healthcare plans including mental health support, enhanced maternity/paternity, and gym memberships."

Ms Headden, however, acknowledged that the current economic environment may make it difficult for some businesses to increase staff perks.

"With the rising cost of living and increased pressure on employers to increase salaries as a result, I can appreciate why businesses are seeking ways to cut costs elsewhere," she said.

Midwich offers a wide range of staff benefits and added five more incentives in the last 12 months

Midwich, a Diss-based firm that distributes audio technology equipment, offers a wide range of staff incentives and have added an additional five benefits in the last 12 months.

Ben Thompson, engagement lead at Midwich, said: “We have built our ever-growing list of employee perks and benefits based on what our colleagues tell us is important to them.

"Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of staff, takes shape in many different aspects of day-to-day life so we have tried to create a series of impactful perks which everybody can benefit from.

"If our staff feel happy, supported, and enjoy their working day, we know this translates into productivity and length of service.”