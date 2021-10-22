How have Norfolk and Waveney's lockdown firms fared one year on?

Published: 6:00 AM October 22, 2021

Darren and Claire Cameron, the owners of Monzu woodfired pizza van, celebrate their first year in business. - Credit: Darren Cameron

Starting a business during the height of the pandemic might sound like a bold move, but who dares wins for these independent entrepreneurs. A range of businesses started up during lockdown, finding their niche in unusual times. But how many are still going, and what are their fortunes? We found out.

Francesca Cornish-Hollingsworth, owner of Chesca's Pizzeria and Takeaway, started her Yarmouth-based business by touring her renovated 1970s caravan when restrictions were higher.

"We could pop up anywhere," Miss Cornish-Hollingsworth said.

"It worked out so well."

However, a change in eating habits after lockdown forced the entrepreneur to alter her business plan.

Francesca Cornish-Hollingsworth and her son by her pizzeria caravan. - Credit: Chesca's Pizzeria and Takeaway

Miss Cornish-Hollingsworth said: ""Now that lockdown is over everyone wants to go out and eat.

"People don't seem to want street food that much.

"We'd had a couple of quiet weeks and we didn't know what to do."

Miss Cornish-Hollingsworth decided to operate from a fixed premises and at the beginning of November, she will be running her pizzeria from Cannell's Farm in Reedham.

"It's going to be somewhere people can come and sit down," Miss Cornish-Hollingsworth said.

Retro style pick and mix company, The Candy Bag, in Great Yarmouth, began selling assorted sweets online in July 2020.

By April this year, owner Karen Ellis decided to open a premises and her partner, Richard Hansby, had quit his day job to help out.

"We are extremely lucky," Miss Ellis said.

"Orders were quieter throughout the summer but we put that down to people enjoying staycations and family days out.

Karen Ellis from Bradwell has been stunned by the success of her Candy Bag business. - Credit: Karen Ellis/Candy Bag





"Though we did receive orders from people who were holidaying nearby."

Miss Ellis said she felt encouraged by her new customers and is hopeful that the business will continue to grow.

Lucas Smith, 24, opened cocktail and dessert bar In The Mix, in Yarmouth, in November 2020.

"We started off just doing takeaways and it was really busy to start off with," said Mr Smith.

"We felt ready to then open up the bar once restrictions were lifted."

Inspired by cocktail bars in Norwich and London, Mr Smith and his partner Jasmine Carrier made In The Mix an Instagrammable venue for customers.





Jasmine Carrier, 20, and Lucas Smith, 23, want to "bring the city to the seaside" with In the Mix. - Credit: James Weeds

"We were really busy when we first opened despite the Track and Trace and ongoing restrictions.

"Over the summer, business in the bar was a little up and down.

"Now the weather is getting colder, deliveries have picked up again and we're getting busy again."

In Lowestoft, lots of businesses opened during the pandemic, having to adapt their ways of working to weather lockdowns and restrictions.

But after four months of relative stability, new businesses in the town are beginning to feel like they are firmly in the new normal.

Books + Prints on the High Street opened its doors in December 2020 and Lisa Davies said people are glad to get out.

She said: "People are also discovering us for the very first time as well which is nice.

"We have busy days and quiet days but generally everybody is glad to see us and all the other businesses opening in Lowestoft.





Hugh Davies of Paper-works Books and Prints on board his pedal-powered bookstore - Credit: Lisa Hurcrum

"People aren't using our online stock as much anymore which may be a good sign that they are coming out and about again.

"There are measures we could take if there were further restrictions like moving online so the pandemic has made us more adaptable as a business."

Chari Boutique moved on to the High Street just before Christmas and owner Hollie Elliston said the tourism trade helped with business after lockdown.

She said: "We had quite a lot of holidaymakers that have walked in and bought things so it has been good since fully reopening.

"We've had lots of locals interested as well because the high street is a good location for us.

Nicky Frosdick in store ahead of the re-opening of Chari Boutique on the High Street in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Hopefully this is it now and it will be good until next year with the January sale.

Mandy Peterson opened up Lennie's Plants on the High Street in August 2020 and has said that customers are being cautious with their money because of the current economic climate.

She said: "People were glad to be back out first of all when the restrictions were lifted.

"Now, with our business, it feels like the novelty of shopping has worn off or people are beginning to watch their pennies.

Mandy Peterson, owner of Lennie's Plants on the high street. - Credit: Jasper King

"There is definitely a feeling of caution in the air, probably down to the current economic state we are in."

A couple who took the plunge and invested their entire savings on opening a mobile pizza van have thanked their customers as they celebrate their first year in business.

After launching their authentic Italian pizza business, Monzu, in October 2020, Darren and Claire Cameron said it has not been without a fair few challenges.

After navigating their way through the coronavirus pandemic, flooding and freezing cold weather within their first few months, the couple’s business managed to “weather the storm” and even picked up a loyal following.

The owners of Monzu woodfired pizza van celebrate their first year in business. - Credit: Darren Cameron

Mr Cameron, from Horning, said: “It has been quite challenging but we have built up a good customer base of people who came to see us in lockdown and they have stayed with us.

"There are people we see every week who we now consider friends.

“We have a chap who is 89 and he has the same pizza every week.

“We also have regulars who are Italian and they love our pizzas – that's the biggest compliment we can get.

“We have had some challenging times; during the winter our olive oil froze in the container and there was flooding at the camp site at Ludham Bridge where we were pitched.

“But we weathered it all and we have done some really good things.”

The business trades on Tuesday and Thursdays at Ludham Caravan Club and Fridays at Hoveton Village Hall as well as at events and a pop-up at local pubs.







