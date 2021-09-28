Firms 'well-placed' to cope with fuel crisis thanks to Covid flexible working

Published: 3:49 PM September 28, 2021

Norfolk businesses say they have avoided fuel crisis disruption thanks to flexible working measures put in place during the pandemic.

It is business as usual for plenty of firms across Norfolk, with the current fuel issues not causing them or their staff any problems.

It comes after drivers faced more queues and some petrol stations were left without fuel on day five of the crisis.

Firms in Norfolk have said they are undisrupted by the fuel crisis as flexible working following the pandemic will allow them to continue. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

James Groves, managing director of Norwich-based energy consultancy firm Indigo Swan, said they had not been disrupted by the situation but that the team was able to work from home if needed.

He added that the firm is currently working a hybrid model which sees office working some days during the week and home working on others.

He added: "We are versatile enough to make both working from home and in the office work, thanks to the measures we put in place for the pandemic.

James Groves, managing director at Indigo Swan. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We know that our team have children and other commitments that require the use of their car. This is more important to us as a business than the team being in the office, and should they need to reserve fuel then working from home is absolutely fine."

James Shipp, partner at accountancy firm Lovewell Blake, which has eight offices across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, said the business has not had any problems with staff not being able to get to work and that at worst the situation may slightly delay the full return to the office.

He said: “The changes we put in place during the Covid pandemic to allow flexible working and working from home mean that we are well placed to cope if the fuel crisis lasts any length of time.

James Shipp is partner at accountants firm Lovewell Blake Picture: Lovewell Blake - Credit: Archant

"Although we are in the process of getting people back into the office, staff can work from home."

That message was also shared by Gerry Bucke, general manager at King's Lynn-based insurance company Adrian Flux, who said many employees were still working from home.

Buster Chapman and Gerry Bucke, general manager of Flux. - Credit: Archant

He added: "Those who have been coming into the office still have the flexibility to do their jobs remotely so are not under any pressure to get into our offices if they are feeling the effects of the problem.

"We're set up to be able to adapt and as far as we're concerned it's business as usual.”







