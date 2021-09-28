Firms 'well-placed' to cope with fuel crisis thanks to Covid flexible working
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Norfolk businesses say they have avoided fuel crisis disruption thanks to flexible working measures put in place during the pandemic.
It is business as usual for plenty of firms across Norfolk, with the current fuel issues not causing them or their staff any problems.
It comes after drivers faced more queues and some petrol stations were left without fuel on day five of the crisis.
James Groves, managing director of Norwich-based energy consultancy firm Indigo Swan, said they had not been disrupted by the situation but that the team was able to work from home if needed.
He added that the firm is currently working a hybrid model which sees office working some days during the week and home working on others.
He added: "We are versatile enough to make both working from home and in the office work, thanks to the measures we put in place for the pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
"We know that our team have children and other commitments that require the use of their car. This is more important to us as a business than the team being in the office, and should they need to reserve fuel then working from home is absolutely fine."
James Shipp, partner at accountancy firm Lovewell Blake, which has eight offices across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, said the business has not had any problems with staff not being able to get to work and that at worst the situation may slightly delay the full return to the office.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
- 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
- 3 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
- 4 Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances
- 5 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
- 6 Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk
- 7 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues
- 8 Flowers left by road in tribute after man's death
- 9 Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis
- 10 Dad who threw daughter into cot cleared of murder
He said: “The changes we put in place during the Covid pandemic to allow flexible working and working from home mean that we are well placed to cope if the fuel crisis lasts any length of time.
"Although we are in the process of getting people back into the office, staff can work from home."
That message was also shared by Gerry Bucke, general manager at King's Lynn-based insurance company Adrian Flux, who said many employees were still working from home.
He added: "Those who have been coming into the office still have the flexibility to do their jobs remotely so are not under any pressure to get into our offices if they are feeling the effects of the problem.
"We're set up to be able to adapt and as far as we're concerned it's business as usual.”