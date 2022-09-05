Local firms join forces organise Diss to Berkshire cycle challenge

The 136 mile cycle challenge will start from Midwich's head office in Diss - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Two local firms have joined forces to organise a 136 mile cycle challenge that will start in Diss at end at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Midwich, which supplies audio and visual equipment, has teamed up with bike shop Pedal Revolution to hold the two-day event.

It is being held to raise more than £17,000, to be spread across 14 charities.

The bike ride will start at Midwich's Diss head office and cyclists will cross the finish line at the famous racecourse.

Ben Thompson​, engagement lead at Midwich, said: “We have a number of keen cyclists at Midwich and within our industry, so we wanted to create a physical challenge for them to take part in, with the aim of raising as much for our chosen charities as possible.

"On October 4, a team of 24 cyclists will take part in the 137 mile (217km) challenge, starting from our head office in Diss with each rider choosing one of 14 charities to raise funds for.

"These 14 chosen charities were selected by Midwich colleagues across UK and include Mind, the Dogs Trust, Music for All, and Cancer Research UK, to name a few.

"The challenge has so far raised £13,000 and we hope to raise a lot more in the coming weeks.”

Anyone who want to donate can do so here - https://midwichgivingback.charityhive.co.uk/event/1/ride-22-tour-de-av.