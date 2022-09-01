Businesses that are beating the cost-of-living crisis

Billy Fryett has seen demand for All Fired Up's firewood soar - Credit: All Fired Up

The news is grim at the moment - energy costs are surging, inflation is soaring and consumer confidence is falling rapidly.

Despite the challenges facing firms, some small Norfolk companies are seeing sales soar and demand for their services at an all-time high.

Those that are providing customers with solutions to help lower their costs - such as reducing energy bills or petrol costs - are doing well.

Here we take a look at four Norfolk businesses that are bucking the trend and seeing strong growth in very uncertain times.

Surging demand for wood burners

Across Norfolk homeowners are looking for cheaper alternatives to gas and electricity to heat their homes.

This has seen a rise in people installing wood burners.

Nigel Hollinger, co-owner of Norfolk Woodburners, said he has seen a "substantial increase" in customers during the last few months especially in August.

"It must be 50pc up on last August," he said.

The company, which is based in Brooke, south of Norwich, sells and installs wood burners across the county.

Mr Hollinger said that rising energy costs is directly leading to more demand for his business.

"With the increase in electric and gas prices it has become more viable to install a wood burner," he added.

"They can cost £2,500 to £3,000 but energy costs are rising higher than that.

"People also want to become more independent from their gas and electric company."

The business, which is also owned by Kerry Walpole, did well during lockdown when people were spending money on revamping their homes.

"We thought it would start easing off in January, but then energy prices started increasing," Mr Hollinger said.

He has noticed that many customers are now looking to replace gas fires or those who don't have fireplaces want a standalone wood burner installed.

"They are looking at just heating one room rather than trying to heat their whole house," he added.

And business doesn't look like it will be easing up any time soon.

Mr Hollinger added: "The phone is ringing a lot.

"We're quoting for seven or eight installations a day and we haven't got to our busy period - usually October - yet.

"We've not had to turn away business but our lead time is about a couple of months."

Wood suppliers see sales soar

An increase in wood burner sales has seen demand for firewood soar.

Beth Buckingham, who works at All Fired Up, has definitely noticed a rise in orders for the business' wood.

"The biggest difference is the amount people are ordering - people are ordering much bigger loads," she said.

"People are also having wood burners installed, which is increasing demand for wood.

"The last six weeks has been really busy, so much so that I can't get my head around some of the order amounts."

Ms Buckingham revealed that her partner, Billy Fryett, who owns the Dereham-based company, is having to work six or even seven days a week to keep up with the orders.

"I don't remember summer being that busy last year," she added.

"Business has picked up a month ahead than it would normally.

"It's definitely, 100pc, been busier."

Already there are warnings that there could be a scarcity of wood this year but the company harvests a lot of its own firewood which puts it in a good position to manage demand.

"I think this winter will be manic," she said.

"Normally it goes quiet at the end of October and into November and December goes nuts.

"This year I don’t think it will stop. I think it will be busy all through the winter."

The energy consultants helping to keep costs down

Indigo Swan, a Norwich-based firm that helps businesses lower their energy costs, has seen an increase in the number of people seeking out its services.

James Groves, managing director of the family-owned company, said: "We are proud to be helping more local customers than ever before navigate the complex energy sector.

"While there have been many days over the last 12 months where contract sales haven’t been possible, we have had an increase in the number of people coming to us and wanting to use our services.

"We offer a free peace of mind energy contract review that allows us to review the client’s energy spend, their current rates and consumptions and present it in an easily digestible format, before we discuss how we could help them moving forward.

"We are also an open, honest, and transparent consultant who would only recommend a client signs a contract if it is 100pc the right thing for them to do."

Mr Groves added that staff have been working extra hours "to help our clients find the best possible option for them and their business".

Interest in its services has been so strong that the firm is now looking to grow its team.

"With the increased demand for our service has come the opportunity to increase our workforce," he added.

"We have employed several new Swans over the last 12 months, and we are currently looking for a data specialist to join our data team as well."

Along with creating jobs, Mr Groves stresses that the company is committed to continuing supporting local businesses with their energy costs.

"Indigo Swan is here to help all businesses with their energy needs and to offer support and reassurance during this challenging time," he added.

Motorists turn to bikes after petrol price hikes

Along with rising energy costs, petrol price hikes have also put pressure on household budgets, resulting in an increase in demand for bikes.

Matt Watts, store manager at Norwich bike shop Pedal Revolution, said that the store has been very busy over the summer.

"What has increased is the sale of e-bikes," he said.

"These bikes are charged by the main electrics and are good for up to 100 miles and are also pedal assisted.

"Customers are using them instead of their car - they are saying that, although electric has gone up, to charge them is still cheaper than petrol."

Mr Watts said that sales have increased year-on-year.

"It has been busy during August," he added. "It hasn't really dropped off since Covid when we saw a significant increase in customers."

Along with selling bikes, Pedal Revolution also provides a repair service.

"There has been an increase in demand for maintenance," Mr Watts said.

"The price of bikes has risen over the last few years so customers are looking to maintain their bikes for as long as possible."

As demand for bikes and repairs remains strong, Mr Watts revealed that the company will be looking to grow its current team by two to three more people over the next six months.