Firms warned they could face fivefold energy price hike this autumn

Businesses in the East of England are being warned that they could see their energy bills increase fivefold this October.

Research from Norwich-based energy consultancy firm, Cornwall Insight, found companies that signed two-year gas and electricity contracts in the summer of 2020 are facing a substantial hike in bills when renewing in the autumn.

Rocketing business energy costs are due to concerns over Russian gas supply, tight electricity markets in Europe, and a global disruption to Liquified Natural Gas which will see prices spike, the company said.

Its research found that business energy prices have been surging for 15 months with increases proportionately higher than those experienced by households under the price cap.

It is feared higher energy costs could force business closures, with the corresponding job losses reverberating throughout the economy, according to Cornwall Insight.

James Groves from Indigo Swan provides advice for businesses facing energy hikes - Credit: Denise Bradley

James Groves, managing director of Indigo Swan, a Norwich based firm that negotiates utility contracts for businesses, said that the energy market is more volatile than ever before.

He added: "Energy suppliers are having to buy gas and electricity at wholesale costs that have seen extreme volatility over the last year.

"This was initially due to some concern over Europe’s gas supplies, but now with Russia being willing to reduce gas flows into Europe at will, that concern has been magnified across global markets.

"With gas being a main source of generation, electricity prices are following and being made worse by predicted tight supply margins this winter, partially due to very low levels of French nuclear generation.

"All of these factors will result in prices continuing to be higher than we have ever seen and will impact on the commercial market just as much as the domestic.

"There is no price cap in the commercial energy market and thus businesses are feeling the strain with increases well north of 100pc in a lot of cases.

"Our advice to clients is to speak to an expert, track the market and consider longer term contracts, perhaps over 24 months.

"This will soften the blow of the extremely unpredictable shorter-term market, at these unprecedented times."