The Norfolk firm behind UK's 'best energy saving project'

Finn Geotherm won an award for installing the first Panasonic large scale heat pumps in Europe - Credit: Finn Geotherm

A local heat pump firm has received national recognition for a landmark project that saw it install a first-of-its-kind renewable heating system.

Finn Geotherm was awarded Renewable Energy Project of the Year at the National Energy Efficiency Awards for an air source heat pump it installed at communal building in London.

The project saw it fit the first Panasonic 210kW device in Europe. The pump provides heating and hot water for the 14-storey teaching block owned by the University of West London.

It replaced a gas boiler and is expected to save around 1,058,000kWh of energy per year.

David Alston, from the firm, which is based in Attleborough, said that the company was "absolutely delighted" to have won the award.

He described the installation as "highly significant".

"The project demonstrates the vast opportunity for air source in commercial applications, particularly in areas where ground source heat pumps aren’t an option due to space limitations in city centre locations," he added.

"I am immensely proud of the expertise of the team at Finn Geotherm who worked so hard to deliver this landmark installation, which is helping UWL to make huge reductions in its carbon emissions.”