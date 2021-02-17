Fightback East: Lord Deben calls for region to show some ambition

Published: 1:44 PM February 17, 2021

Working together and a “certain amount of blowing our trumpet” will be key to East Anglia’s recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Tory grandee.



Echoing the demands of this newspaper’s Fightback East manifesto, former cabinet minister Lord Deben called for the region to show “ambition” and embrace a new self-confidence.



In 1979 Lord Deben was elected as an MP for the Eye constituency in Suffolk. For the 1983 general election constituency boundaries were redrawn but Lord Deben remained an MP for the reformed constituency of Suffolk Coastal until 2010.



He has lived in the region for forty years and in that time he believes East Anglia has not reached its true potential.



“If there’s a missing point, it is self-confidence,” he said. “We have to gain self-confidence and the determination to say: ‘East Anglia has a real contribution to make. Just look at what we do’. A certain amount of blowing our own trumpet is important.

“We’ve always had a slight feeling that we prefer people not to look at us, because it is so good here, we don’t really want people to come along and ruin it.”



To gain this self-confidence, Lord Deben believes structural changes are necessary.



“I think if we’re prepared to work then we would be able to identify what it is we need from central government.

“But at the moment we don’t do that and we’re in bits and pieces. Central government has to make a lot of those decisions themselves.



“Why on earth don’t Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire operate together to see what it really is that we need in a devolved world. We have to have ambition.”



Lord Deben believes the post-pandemic world will see people working and starting companies from their own homes, pushing East Anglia towards a more devolved future.



“You have to invest in success,” he added. “Local shops have been successful during the lockdown. And people have recognised how important their local shop is.



“Do people really want to go and drive to a supermarket or would they not be better off with Mrs Jenkins down the road?



“The other thing is home working means that people start home businesses and to a degree they haven’t before.



“The more that people work from home, the more people who were commuters are becoming much more part of the structure of the counties because they are going to be here more.”



In order to make this vision of the future possible, Lord Deben said he is in favour of making running a business from home more tax efficient.



He is also keen to see an improvement in education in the East.



“If you have a criticism of the East of England, it has been our less than top schools results, it is better than it was – when I first came here 40 years ago, it was really bad. But it is still not good enough.



“We still don’t have the technical training that we ought to have. We still have schools, which are not up to scratch. We still don’t have as high standards, as some parts of the country. And the reason for that is that we do not have a belief that we can do it.



“It’s a question of people’s belief in themselves. We’re not good at building confidence.



“There’s a lovely element in people from Suffolk and Norfolk of quiet determination, but they’re not always confident that they can achieve things.



“I think that should be the absolute priority — that we are going to have the best schools in the country.”



Despite his desire to see East Anglia recognised as “the best place in England to live”, there are some lines Lord Deben remains reluctant to cross.



“When I was first chosen as a candidate for Eye back in 1975, one of the things I was asked to promise to do was never vote for was to vote for a motorway into Suffolk, and I do continue to have some sympathy for that argument.”