Wonderful new film to help unwrap box of delights on offer in Norwich this Christmas

Published: 6:15 PM November 27, 2020

A new festive film celebrating Norwich businesses and the people who work within them is being launched in time for Christmas.

The short film, For Norwich, This Christmas' celebrates the city's retail and hospitality businesses and the people who work within them and is urging people to support their local community by shopping locally - either in person or online.

The film stars businesses from across Norwich, like Jarrold, Sonkai and The Bear Shop, and showcases the wonderful gifts available and the staff who sell the items.

For Norwich, this Christmas, which captures the magic of the city and those at its heart, was filmed by Norwich businesses Meantime Media and GrafikLanguage.

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit of L’Hexagone Bistro Français said: “We were both so thrilled to be asked to be part of such a special project showcasing this special city. Norwich Business Improvement District made filming so much fun, and their continued support for small businesses like ours means so much."

You may also want to watch:

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at Chantry Place shopping centre, said: “We love the sense of community and support that the film portrays. Most of the brands at Chantry Place may be national but everyone who works here is local and we’re proud to be part of Norwich’s great retail, restaurant and leisure offer.”

The film, which fits in with our Shop Local campaign, launches alongside Visit Norwich's already established Norwich Directory, an online hub built in November to encourage shopping locally during lockdown 2.

It promotes more than 140 retailers and hospitality businesses in the city offering online and over-the-phone shopping, ordering, delivery and click-and-collect.

The government's announcement that Norfolk will be placed in Tier 2 next week, after the second lockdown ends, will further impact business, meaning it’s more important than ever to support the places we know and love this Winter.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District, said: “We wanted this film to get across all the ways in which you can support Norwich this Christmas time.

All of this goes some way to championing Norwich shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs, bars and more. Giving them the much-needed support they deserve.”

- Credit: Archant



