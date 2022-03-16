News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Week-long event to provide information and advice about key business issues

Derin Clark

Published: 11:09 AM March 16, 2022
Alex Sellers from Turning Factor is due to talk at Wednesday event at Applewood Hall

Alex Sellers from Turning Factor is due to talk at Wednesday event at Applewood Hall - Credit: Turning Factor

A five-day event providing businesses with information and advice will be held in locations across Norfolk next week. 

From Monday March 21 the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce's Festival of Knowledge will travel across the county providing thought leadership, knowledge, learning and development. 

The event will include expert speakers who will focus on different topics each day. 

Areas due to be covered include personal development, climate change, skills, HR and cyber security. 

On Monday the event will be held at Heacham Manor Hotel in West Norfolk, on Tuesday it will be held at Great Yarmouth Town Hall, on Wednesday at Applewood Hall, Thursday at the Royal Norwich Gold Club in Weston Longville and a second event at The Yard Coffee in Norwich, and on Friday at the UEA Enterprise Centre. 

Tickets can be purchased from the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce and cost £20 plus VAT for non-members. 

