East of England's top business women to talk at industry event

Lorna Willis, CEO of Archant is due to speak at the Women in Business event. - Credit: Institute of Directors East of England

Female business leaders will be sharing their knowledge and experience at a special event due to take place in March.

Women in Business, which has been organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD), East of England, will feature talks from three of the region's top business leaders.

Lorna Willis, CEO of Norwich-based newspaper and magazine publisher Archant, will be one of the key speakers at the event.

She originally joined Archant in 2010 as a digital sales director and joined the executive team in 2018 where she led the digital, data and insight function. Her role expanded the following year when she became chief client office. In March 2021, Ms Willis was appointed CEO of the company.

Sally Godsell, head of investor relations at Anglia Capital Group. - Credit: Institute of Directors East of England

Also due to speak at the event is Sally Goodsell, who is based in Essex and is head of investor relations at Anglia Capital Group. As well as, Esther Teeken, chief operating officer of the IoD.

Ms Goodsell started her career as an investment banker in the City of London, where she became a board director at a major investment firm. She has enjoyed a successful 30-year career in the investment sector, where she specialised in early stage finance for start-ups and businesses. As a supporter of female entrepreneurs has seen her receive a Prowess Women in Business national award.

After a career in professional services, including more than ten years as a global chief financial officer for Grant Thornton International, Ms Teeken joined the IoD as its chief operating officer last year.

Esther Teeken, chief operating officer of the IoD. - Credit: Institute of Directors East of England

During the event, all key speakers will give attendees an insight into their experiences in leadership rolls and in the boardroom.

The event is due to take place on March 3 at Hintlesham Hall Hotel, Ipswich and is open to both members and non-members of the IoD.

Biplab Rakshi, IoD East of England chair, said: “We have brought together an excellent line-up of speakers to share their leadership and boardroom experiences with our members and guests who will no doubt find the event both interesting and inspirational.”

IoD is an organisation that aims to provide its members with access to business information, training, networking opportunities and flexible working spaces.