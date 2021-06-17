Bird-spotting scheme could help save wild grey partridges

Published: 11:03 AM June 17, 2021

Farmers and land managers in East Anglia have been urged to join the Partridge Count Scheme, run by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust - Credit: Peter Thompson

Farmers and land managers across East Anglia have been urged to join a monitoring project to help save one of the nation's favourite game birds.

The wild grey partridge is popular among many gamekeepers and is seen as a "barometer" species, indicating the wider health and biodiversity of the countryside.

But it has suffered a serious decline during the last century, prompting its addition to the Red List of birds of conservation concern.

Now, one of Europe’s longest-running bird surveys is encouraging fans of the grey partridge to help safeguard its future.

Since 1933 the Partridge Count Scheme (PCS) has relied on volunteers to record bird numbers twice a year in spring and autumn, and submit them to a national database.

You may also want to watch:

It informs scientists and policymakers on long-term trends and the effects of game and habitat management, as well as giving practical guidance to farmers and gamekeepers.

Neville Kingdon, PCS co-ordinator at the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), said: “If you are lucky enough to have a few pairs of grey partridge on your land, now is the time when you might have the privilege of spotting new broods of chicks - peak hatching usually coincides with Royal Ascot, around mid-June.

“By joining the Partridge Count Scheme, you can help us by carrying out some simple monitoring of your own grey partridges and learn how to support this wonderful bird. A few hours of your time could make a real difference.”

The GWCT says the drive for more intensive food production was a major factor in the bird's decline.

In the early 20th century, grey partridges were so numerous that they were the most popular sporting quarry - but after the Second World War, numbers dropped by 80pc in 40 years.

The trust says reasons include the widespread use of insecticides and fewer winter stubble fields which have reduced vital food sources, while the removal of hedging has caused the loss of nesting habitats.

But Mr Kingdon said land managers can take small steps to help the species.

"Even if you only have a few pairs, if you aim to double their numbers and other land managers across the country do the same, then we can make a real difference to the future of this iconic species," he said.