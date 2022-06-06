News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich firm aims to revolutionise the accountancy industry

Derin Clark

Published: 5:57 PM June 6, 2022
A panel at an App Advisory Plus seminar with Will Farnell, founder and chairman of Farnell Clarke

A panel at an App Advisory Plus seminar with Will Farnell (right), founder and chairman of Farnell Clarke - Credit: App Advisory Plus

A Norwich firm is revolutionising the accountancy sector with the launch of a sister business that provides specialist app advice. 

Farnell Clarke, an accountants based near Norwich City Airport, has set-up App Advisory Plus, a website which provides information about different apps available to help companies keep track of their finances. 

The website was officially launched at the European Accounting and Finance Innovation Show at Excel London last month. 

It already has 3,250 accountants registered and is on target to reach 5,000 by the end of this year, the company said. 

Tim Youngman, director of marketing business development, at App Advisory Plus, said: "The app was built just before Covid and was given a soft release about 18 months ago. 

"Through word of mouth it grew to have over 2,500 people on its newsletter database."

Mr Youngman believes that its success is due to it being "unique in the marketplace". 

He added: "We've added another 700-800 to the database since its official launch, so we're now sitting at about 3,500 of the 40,000 accountants in the UK who are now using this new platform." 


