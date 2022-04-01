Farmers urged to throw open their gates to the public

Open Farm Sunday will be held at farms across East Anglia on June 12, 2022 - Credit: Neil Didsbury

More East Anglian farmers are being encouraged to open their gates to the public this summer to shine a spotlight on their vital work.

This year's annual Open Farm Sunday event takes place across the country on June 12.

And with an increasing industry focus on the environment and wellbeing, organisers at Leaf (Linking Environment and Farming) are asking farmers to get behind the initiative to demonstrate how “healthy” UK agriculture is.

That could be anything from highlighting healthy soil, water, food, livestock or crops, through to the health of the people who enjoy the countryside managed by farmers, they said.

One Norfolk farm which hosted an event for the first time last summer was the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon outside Norwich - a 1,500-hectare farming operation with woodland, environmental schemes, renewable energy and a greenhouse project growing tomatoes and cucumbers.

Farm administrator Jane Loudon said they are still celebrating the success of the day almost a year later.

"Connecting people, particularly children, with where their food comes from and what we do on farm, is something we are really passionate about at the Crown Point Estate and was one of the primary reasons we wanted to take part in Leaf Open Farm Sunday (LOFS)," she said.

“We have a beautiful location, that is quite close to a very urban area so building those relationships with our local community, and reducing the disconnect between farming and our consumers, is so important. LOFS gave us that platform, allowing us to tell our own farming story.

"We grow mint for Colman’s mint sauce on the estate and it was amazing how many people couldn’t believe it was grown on their doorstep.

“To see children enjoying themselves, and their smiley faces when they returned from a tractor and trailer ride, was wonderful. Equally, we had visitors who were really interested in farming and wanted to learn more about what we do on the estate and our diverse range of projects.”

Organisers said any farm can take part in Leaf Open Farm Sunday. A ticketing service is available to help manage visitor numbers, and guidance is offered for running an event.

For more information or to register an event, see www.farmsunday.org.