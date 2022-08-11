News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Rain-starved farms rationing water

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 2:46 PM August 11, 2022
National Farmers' Union water specialist Kelly Hewson-Fisher

National Farmers' Union water specialist Kelly Hewson-Fisher will attend a National Drought Group meeting on August 12 - Credit: Archant / Kelly Hewson-Fisher

Farmers being forced to ration rapidly-dwindling irrigation supplies are among the water users awaiting an updated assessment on the nation's drought status tomorrow (August 12).

The National Drought Group, chaired by the Environment Agency (EA), will meet  to discuss actions during one of the driest summers on record.

National media reports have suggested the current "prolonged dry weather" status could be formally upgraded to "drought" in some parts of the country on Friday.

Kelly Hewson-Fisher, Newmarket-based water specialist for the National Farmers' Union, will attend the meeting.

She said Norfolk farmers are already being asked to make voluntary reductions to their licenced abstraction from rivers and groundwater - and restrictions could become more severe during a critical part of the harvest season.

"The EA continues to look at the triggers that denote when a move from prolonged dry weather to drought status needs to occur," she said.

"For our sector, we are concerned about what further restrictions could be imposed.

"There are still crops out there that need irrigating and we are moving into a critical time for potato lifting, as water is needed to prevent the crop being bruised at harvest."

Farming
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Plans for care and retirement homes and social care research park at Colney Hall estate

Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon