Rain-starved farms rationing water

Farmers being forced to ration rapidly-dwindling irrigation supplies are among the water users awaiting an updated assessment on the nation's drought status tomorrow (August 12).

The National Drought Group, chaired by the Environment Agency (EA), will meet to discuss actions during one of the driest summers on record.

National media reports have suggested the current "prolonged dry weather" status could be formally upgraded to "drought" in some parts of the country on Friday.

Kelly Hewson-Fisher, Newmarket-based water specialist for the National Farmers' Union, will attend the meeting.

She said Norfolk farmers are already being asked to make voluntary reductions to their licenced abstraction from rivers and groundwater - and restrictions could become more severe during a critical part of the harvest season.

"The EA continues to look at the triggers that denote when a move from prolonged dry weather to drought status needs to occur," she said.

"For our sector, we are concerned about what further restrictions could be imposed.

"There are still crops out there that need irrigating and we are moving into a critical time for potato lifting, as water is needed to prevent the crop being bruised at harvest."