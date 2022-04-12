Farmland values have hit six-year high, say agents

Farmland values have reached their highest level since 2016, according to Strutt and Parker’s Farmland Database - Credit: Antony Kelly

Farmland values have reached their highest level since 2016, according to research by rural property agents.

Analysis of Strutt and Parker’s Farmland Database, which records all publicly-marketed farmland in England over 100 acres, shows the average value of arable land is currently at £9,500 per acre – a rise of £100 per acre since the end of 2021.

The company's data shows that 73pc of farms and estates marketed in the last 12 months sold for figures meeting or exceeding their guide price, the highest level since 2014.

The firm says high values are being fuelled by strong demand, coupled with a shortage of farms and estates up for sale.

More land is expected to enter the market this year than during 2021, due to factors including the end of Covid-19 restrictions and the post-Brexit phase-out of EU subsidies paid under the Basic Payment Scheme - prompting some farmers to consider retiring.

Strutt and Parker director Tim Fagan, said prices in the East of England currently ranged from £7,750 to £11,000 per acre, depending on location, land quality and strength of local buyers.

"All farm types are selling in the East of England, but it is commercial farms which are proving most popular," he said

"There has been a distinct shortage of fully serviced farms for some time, with the market being dominated by blocks of bare land.

"However, we do expect to see more land coming to the market this year compared to 2021, with the ending of the Basic Payment Scheme acting as a catalyst for some people to take retirement.

"Demand is likely to remain strong, with those already looking for farms being joined by new buyer types who are keen on land ownership for reasons such as diversification and lifestyle."

Matthew Sudlow, head of estates and farm agency for Strutt and Parker, added: “Land values continue to march upwards – the average value of arable land is now 2pc higher than a year ago and not far off the values seen at the peak of the market in 2014/2015.

"The average value of pasture is £7,500 per acre, which is also 3pc higher than 12 months ago."