Farmland market at its busiest for four years, say agents

Published: 10:30 AM July 16, 2021

The farmland market is at its busiest for four years, said agents at Strutt and Parker - Credit: Antony Kelly

The farmland market is busier than it has been for four years, with many estates selling for more than their guide price, said property agents.

Strutt & Parker’s Farmland Database, which records all farms, estates and blocks of publicly marketed farmland in England over 100 acres, shows 30,400ha of farmland came to the open market in the second quarter of 2021, well up on the 5,800 acres marketed in the first quarter.

Matthew Sudlow, head of estates and farm agency at Strutt & Parker, says demand is outstripping supply in most cases.

“We are currently seeing multiple buyers for most of the farms we are selling, with some prime properties sparking bidding wars and selling for well in excess of their guide price," he said.

"We have even seen some examples of gazumping, which is something we have not seen in the farmland market for the past five years.

"One of the factors behind this is the wide range of buyers currently looking for land, with farmers, private investors, lifestyle buyers and green investors all in the mix.”