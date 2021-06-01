'Get your ducks in a row' for reservoir grants, farmers told

Published: 3:49 PM June 1, 2021

Drought-prone East Anglian farmers have been warned to "get their ducks in a row" now if they hope to take advantage of future grant funding for reservoirs.

Defra's Farming Transformation Fund is due to be launched in autumn, and is expected to offer grants for large or complex investments such as water storage infrastructure.

That could bring opportunities for farmers keen to bolster their returns with high-value irrigated crops, but who face increasing scrutiny from environment authorities over the use of abstracted water resources - particularly in a warming climate with hotter, drier summers.

Simon Wearmouth​, agri‑business consultant at the Norwich office of Brown and Co, said an obvious solution was to reduce business risk by building reservoirs to store water in times of plenty for use during the dry summer months.

But while the expense of irrigation reservoirs can be "difficult to justify without grant aid", he said farmers must not wait for the new funding scheme before setting their plans in action.

"Whilst the detail and budget are eagerly awaited, one factor that is unavoidable is that large complex projects do not plan themselves or indeed happen overnight," he said.

"From significant experience in the planning and developing of water projects and successfully obtaining grant funding in past schemes, the factors that take the most time are dealing with planning authorities to obtain planning permission and with the Environment Agency to rearrange existing licences to suit the project.

"To use the old adage 'get your ducks in a row’, it is essential to make your business best placed to be eligible for such a scheme now, as planning the most appropriate site of a reservoir, agreeing terms for any changes to abstraction licences and obtaining planning consent will take at least six months."

Mr Wearmouth said the same adage would apply to any other large-scale projects under consideration which may be eligible for grant funding in the Farming Transformation Fund, including investments in precision agriculture equipment, robotic or automated technology, and equipment for storing, sorting or processing food products.

