OPINION: Uncertain times mean farming is still 'far from normal'

Opinion

An unprecedented period of change is continuing to challenge the agricultural industry says Jamie Lockhart, chairman of the Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

As the world starts to recover from the effects of an 18-month shutdown and we return to more “normal times”, can we dare to think the same for our industry?

Currently it seems far from normal on many levels. As I write, the futures wheat price for January sits at record highs and oilseed rape tracks at north of £550 per tonne - surely prices that will raise a smile on even the most pessimistic of the region’s cereal farmers.

However, we are seeing price inflation hit our sector at unprecedented levels. Nitrogen fertiliser is up by 100pc, for those not having bought forward.

High prices for cereal growers are being counteracted by high inflation of fuel and fertiliser prices - Credit: Peter Cutts / iWitness24

Electricity contracts are set to double at renewal, and there are increased fuel costs as well as general inflation against all inputs. AF Group recently published their AgInflation numbers for the period September 2020 to September 2021, showing a 22pc rise in costs.

So, as those who are good at maths will see, the cereal farmer is still looking favourably at the current situation, with output prices outstripping input inflation - but it does increase the risk profile considerably as well as cashflow management.

Other sectors face more uncertain times. Vegetable and potato producers have become accustomed to growing these high value crops on fixed price contracts that provide a margin, providing the crop is produced to the specification and the target yield is met.

As I write there are many customers who have yet to declare their contracts for next season. This leaves growers uncertain of their cropping plans and input needs for a new season that will arrive quickly.

The price uncertainty will not be helped as we approach Christmas.

Retailers in their quest for market share will use fresh produce as a loss leader to get footfall into their stores.

We will see vegetables being sold at 50pc of their normal value which, although the retailer will bear the cost of this discount, does undermine the value of these high-risk crops and does nothing to alleviate food waste and the consumers understanding of the true cost and value of food.

Add labour to this list of challenges and things start to get very difficult. Over recent weeks we have seen the pig sector facing some of it’s darkest days. This was largely caused by a lack of trained butchery staff to process carcasses, leaving pigs on farm that grew well beyond target weights and in some incidences lead to pigs being culled on farm.

A shortage of trained butchers at meat processing factories has caused a huge backlog of pigs on East Anglian farms - Credit: James Bass

Emergency key worker visas were issued at the eleventh hour, but this problem had been flagged by the industry for months prior, so why was action left so late?

We face similar challenges in the fresh produce sector with a shortage of trained staff as we enter a critical period for our sector.

Let’s hope the positive from all these challenges is recognition that local, secure, high-quality and high-standard food is valued by the consumer and promoted by the government.

This would allow the sector to remain viable and in a position to deliver the environmental public goods from sustainable well resourced businesses.