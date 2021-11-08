OPINION: Young farmers are thriving in the face of adversity

Opinion

Frances Roberson is the new chairman of Norfolk Young Farmers' Club (YFC) - Credit: The AF Group

After membership numbers slumped during the pandemic, the Young Farmers' Club (YFC) is rebuilding its strength, says Norfolk county chairman Frances Roberson.

As you will all undoubtedly be aware, the last two years have been difficult for us all.

For Norfolk YFC, October 2019 saw us celebrate our 75th anniversary at the Norfolk Showground with a celebratory ball held jointly with the National Farmers' Union.

At that point in time, we had 324 senior members. Fast forward six months and what we considered to be normal life was abruptly halted.

Members were forced to move meetings online and navigate the “new normal” of meetings on Zoom. There were no more dinner dances, socials or charity fundraising efforts, and members were forced to spend their time apart.

While September and October 2020 looked hopeful that we may be able to come together once more, again we were forced to continue online.

As you can imagine, this type of meeting was met with varied levels of success between the clubs but was not as appealing to the members.

As a result, membership duly plummeted down to 135 members.

We as a county have been lucky enough that each club kept at least the minimum requirement of six members, to ensure the clubs kept to the constitutional governance rules, to prevent the club from being forced to close.

We thank all our members who have stayed with us over the past two years, we know that Young Farmers was not able to be as active as we would have liked, but you have all played your part in keeping the federation afloat.

Coming into the start of this 2021/2022, we have been cautious as to how many members we would likely see return, or how many new members we may or may not attract.

At the first executive meeting at the start of September, we set membership targets for each club, based on their signed-up members so far and what they hoped to achieve.

However, as of today, one month after our first meeting, six out of our eleven clubs have not only met their self-set targets, but exceeded them. We sit currently with 214 members and show no signs of stopping.

This weekend we have our first social of the year, kindly hosted by Dereham YFC, which I am confident will be a well-attended event.

We are very confident that this year will be a huge success and look forward to sharing it all with yourselves going forward.