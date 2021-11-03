Farmers urged: Don't wait for government policy - take climate action now

Rebecca and Stuart Mayhew with their pasture-fed dairy cattle at Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Old Hall Farm

East Anglia's farming landscape faces radical change in response to the climate crisis - and farmers have been urged to take action now rather than waiting for government solutions.

The urgent need to reduce the world's carbon emissions has brought world leaders together for the COP26 summit, sparking discussions on everything from deforestation to the climate impact of meat and livestock.

One business which has already transformed its carbon footprint is Old Hall Farm in Woodton, near Bungay, run by Stuart and Rebecca Mayhew.

Five years ago it was an intensive pig breeding operation with more than 500 acres of conventionally-farmed arable land.

Now the pigs have been replaced with a grass-fed Jersey cattle herd as part of a high-welfare “cow with calf” dairy, supplying a successful farm shop, while most of the arable land has been converted to a densely-vegetated pasture which has boosted the health of the soils and the nutrition of the animals, without the need for artificial chemicals.

Mr Mayhew urged other farmers to explore changes which are not only better for the environment, but can also bring long-term business resilience.

"I think all of us waiting for policy and government to fix this are sorely misguided," he said. "The only action that I can see that government policy could make to solve this problem is to ban fossil fuel inputs into agriculture.

"When my grandchildren say: 'What did you do?', I want to hold my hands up and say that we did everything under our control.

"We have gone from one extreme to the other, from very typical industrial farming to a completely consumer retail-driven business with a premium, and that is how we set up our model. That won't be for every farmer, so this is about finding ways to engage the 'every farmer'.

"There are models out there where guys have pulled out the [chemical] inputs and over two to five years they will be able to achieve equivalent profits, if not greater profits, with a greater resilience than they had before. That just makes good sense.

"At the same time, by cutting out those inputs you will actually be improving any metric on your land in terms of biodiversity and nature."

Mrs Mayhew said the transition away from fertilisers derived from fossil fuels could make livestock an integral part of soil-nurturing regenerative farming systems - but the reliance on artificial chemicals and imported feed needs to stop.

Jersey cows grazing on the diverse pastures at Old Hall Farm in Woodton near Bungay - Credit: Old Hall Farm

"The truth of the matter is there is a lot of bad practice in the meat and dairy sector," she said.

"So we have to eradicate that, and actually the increased cost of fertiliser at the moment is the sort of thing that is going to encourage people to farm smarter. If you cannot afford to keep sticking fertiliser on your grass then you are not going to, and funnily enough you actually might get a healthier product at the end of it as well.

"Milk and meat can be superb for us in terms of what we eat and drink, and they can be good for the planet, but we need to change how we do it.

"We cannot keep buying in concentrates for the animals because it is degrading someone else's natural capital, as you have to grow in other countries to feed our animals - and we are growing so many crops in the East of England just to feed animals.

"I think, without a doubt, farmers and landowners absolutely have got the power to save the world, but at some point we all have to take responsibility."

Cath Crowther is the East regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA East) - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Cath Crowther, East regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA East) said climate change is a "massive challenge, but also a huge opportunity".

"Agriculture is the only sector that has the ability to naturally absorb and store carbon, we are not just emitting it," she said. "There are lots of opportunities to reduce our emissions through low-carbon farming, and Rebecca and Stuart are doing a huge amount of that.

"But we need to look at all farming practices to maintain those carbon stores in soils, woodland creation, wetland and peatlands, cover crops - there are lots of opportunities there.

"We are competing in a global market and farmers are not being paid sufficiently for their product. So we still need public support and potentially private support for those other benefits farmers are providing to society.

"But I do think it is important for farmers and landowners to be thinking about what natural assets they currently have and how they might then be able to benefit from enhancing them."