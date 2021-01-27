Farmers get permission to use storm water to fill reservoirs

Published: 7:19 AM January 27, 2021

Following recent storms, East Anglia's farmers have been given temporary permission to capture surplus flood water to help fill their reservoirs.

The agreement, which runs until February 7, comes as the impact of Storm Christoph continues to be felt in saturated or flooded fields and high-flowing rivers.

While this surplus is available, the National Farmers' Union (NFU) asked the Environment Agency to allow farmers to go beyond their normal licenced allowances for water abstraction - giving them added security against potential droughts later in the year.

Although many farm reservoirs are already full, and the poor quality of flood water can make it unsuitable for agricultural use, the NFU says there will be some circumstances where this temporary permission could prove invaluable.

For example, some reservoirs have a larger storage capacity than the total permitted abstraction volume stated in the farm's licence.

Paul Hammett, the NFU's national water resources specialist, said: "This arrangement will allow farmers to capture ‘unlicensed’ water now, leaving them in a better position to maintain crop irrigation if there is another hot, dry summer.

"We welcome this move, which is consistent with calls for a more integrated, innovative and ambitious approach to managing floods and droughts."

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "The extreme rainfall over the Christmas period led to record levels on many of the region’s rivers.

"Despite the increased frequency of heavy rainfall events, East Anglia remains the driest part of the UK with its water resources under long-term stress.

"Where farmers have not had access to the water they need to fill their winter storage reservoirs in the remainder of last year, the high river flows following the flooding have now allowed them to do this enabling them to build their resilience to periods of drier weather."

Licence holders wanting to make use of the concession were advised to contact their area Environment Agency office.

Mr Hammett added: “The agency continues to urge abstractors to consider making changes to their licences in ways that could increase their long-term resilience to water scarcity.

"Simple changes, such as extending permitted calendar dates of use and ensuring that hourly permitted licensed volumes are consistent with pumping capacity on the farm, can make all the difference in dry years.”