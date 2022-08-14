Farmers' gamble over planting seeds or waiting for rain

Farmers face a gamble over whether to wait for rain or plant crops in bone-dry soils - a decision which leaves East Anglia's oilseed rape acreage "hanging in the balance".

Earlier this year, the oilseed rape (OSR) area was forecast to increase by 30pc in 2022, but many growers are waiting for rain before making their planting decisions.

Soil moisture is an important factor for germinating seeds and establishing the crop - but then enough rain is needed for the plants to grow strongly enough to survive attacks from destructive flea beetle pests.

“I need between 25 and 50ml of rainfall before I can confidently drill OSR,” said Michael Wilton, farm manager at the Stody Estate in north Norfolk.

“Moisture is the most important aspect of establishing the crop. At this moment in time, I don’t know where that moisture is coming from.

"If we’ve not had any significant rainfall by the end of August, I won’t be planting any OSR and that would be a disaster."

Matt Keane, a Suffolk-based agronomy manager for BASF, agreed: “If there’s no moisture in the ground, emergence will be patchy, and flea beetles will move from one plant to another. It will also slow plant development, making them even more susceptible to damage.

“It’s worthwhile holding off until there’s some moisture, otherwise all that vigour, the effort and hard work getting a crop to grow, goes to waste."

However, Norfolk grower Chris Eglington, who farms near Shipdham, has decided to take the risk of planting in dry soils - then hoping enough rain arrives for the crop to grow away from beetle pests.

He said: "I am planning to start drilling on Tuesday, because what else can we do? If you wait for rain, how long will you wait?

"If it rains and you put the crop in and then it does not rain afterwards you will be in no better position than if you get it in now.

"And if you move the soil after rainfall it will dry out, and you are also compacting it with the machinery, so I think it's worth getting it in and getting it rolled.

"It is a gamble, but whatever you do in farming is a gamble and the stakes on the roulette wheel are getting bigger.

"I may look very silly at the end of September because I might have fields with nothing growing in them, and we will have to grow something else."