Farmers delay jobs amid diesel shortages

Farmers are delaying non-urgent jobs and lending diesel to other growers amid concerns over fuel supplies.

Long queues have formed at filling station forecourts across East Anglia, after fuel stocks ran low due to disruption caused by climate protests outside refineries and distribution centres.

While some drivers have a choice over whether to make their journeys, farm machinery must keep moving to carry out vital food production work.

But Matthew Hawthorne, farm manager at the Euston Estate near Thetford, said he was seeking ways to save fuel on non-urgent operations.

That includes assessing whether subsoil cultivation is needed before planting this spring's maize crops, or whether it can wait until next season.

"When the tractor goes out, it goes out for a purpose," he said. "The people at home can make a decision to go to the coast or not at the weekend, but when the tractor leaves the yard it is going out to do a job that has got to be done.

"But the mitigation we are doing is to look at each field and ask if a certain operation is critical to this crop, or can it be done in six months or next year?

"We are getting ready to plant 750 acres of maize now, and the seeds like really loose open soil.

"But rather than taking the subsoiler out for everything we are looking at whether the field really does need it now. We are hoping to reduce the amount of subsoil work we do [this spring] by 20pc.

"For the marginal operations, of which there are not many, there has been closer scrutinisation. These essential operations will still have to be done, it is just a timing thing, rather than 'shall I do it or not do it'."

Mr Hawthorne said the estate buys large quantities of fuel in advance, with 20,000 litres stored on farm at any one time, most of which was bought at lower prices agreed last summer.

Some has been used to help smaller farms which did not have the benefit of such reserves.

"Another farming business we work with has run out big time so we have collaboratively loaned them 5-8,000 litres so they are OK again," said Mr Hawthorne.

"So, farm to farm, businesses have been supporting each other."