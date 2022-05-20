Farmers and ecologists meet to discuss Broads water pressures

Vising Broad Fen at Dilham are, from left: Water Resources East managing director Daniel Johns, farmer Nick Deane of the Broadland Agricultural Water Abstractors Group (Bawag) and ecologist Mike Harding - Credit: Luke Paterson

Leading ecologists, farmers and water organisations gathered for a "positive discussion" on how to resolve the competing demands for water in the Broads.

The meeting took place at Broad Fen, a 95-acre Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) near Dilham.

It brought together senior representatives from Broadland Agricultural Water Abstractors Group (BAWAG), Water Resources East, Environment Agency, Natural England, Anglian Water and the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

The impact of water abstraction on fragile protected habitats in this part of the Broads has been a long-running issue, sparking a review of farmers' irrigation licences by the Environment Agency and legal challenges from environmental campaigners.

Landowner Luke Paterson said he could see both sides - as a farmer who is also custodian of a nature haven which draws visitors to his tourism business, Dilham Hall Retreats.

And he said the discussion was a positive move towards balancing the needs of food producers, domestic water supplies and the environment.

"It is a really positive step that we are all meeting together and talking to each other to see how we can move forward to manage the water resources in the River Ant catchment," he said.

"We are also very aware that if we can come up with something that works it could be blueprinted to go into other catchments as well.

"We have had two years of doing this on Zoom because of the pandemic, so it is good that we are able to get together and see a site like Broad Fen, which has the highest European designations you can get.

"At Dilham Hall Retreats, our tagline is 'at home with nature' so it is in our interest to look after it".

Following the Environment Agency's Restoring Sustainable Abstraction (RSA) review, Mr Paterson said he expects a "hands off flow" (HOF) limit to be placed on his irrigation licence in 2023.

"In the summer time my water comes out of the canal [North Walsham and Dilham Canal], but I'm expecting them to put a HOF in place if the water drops below a certain level," he said.

"Because of that I will be putting in a planning application soon to build a reservoir, because I cannot invest in crops without reliable water resources."

Vising Broad Fen at Dilham are, from left: Sarah Underhill of Anglian Water, Sam Lumb of the Environment Agency (EA), Nik Bertholdt of Natural England, Ian Pearson of EA, Kelly Hewson-Fisher of NFU, James Bax of EA, Simon Hawkins of EA, Tom Bradshaw, NFU - Credit: Luke Paterson



