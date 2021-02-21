News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:30 AM February 21, 2021   
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Three new glamping pods like this one, already installed at Tonnage Bridge, are being created one kilometre away by Luke Paterson after he got planning permission despite objections. - Credit: Luke Paterson

A Norfolk landowner is creating three new 'couple retreats' next to a nature reserve after getting planning despite objections.

Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Owner Luke Paterson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Luke Paterson who has diversified from farming into holidays with his glamping pods. - Credit: Archant

Luke Paterson is now starting work on his latest venture to create new luxurious accommodation on a parcel of his land which borders a conservation area known as Redbeck, near Dilham.

It's situated a kilometre away from Mr Paterson's glamping site of 10 pods at Tonnage Bridge which he installed three years ago. Such is the design of the pods, they resemble the home of Bilbo Baggins in Tolkien's The Hobbit.

An artist's impression of the new glamping pods. Image: Courtesy Luke Paterson

Mr Paterson's glamping pods; ones like these are already at Tonnage Bridge and he is putting even more luxurious ones for couples only. - Credit: Archant

The new pods will offer king-size beds and even more luxurious facilities such as power showers and quartz work surfaces but with no pets allowed.

But the main appeal is offering accommodation that's 'at home with nature' because of its superb setting. 

Inside Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Inside the current glamping pods. The new ones are going to be even more luxurious. - Credit: Luke Paterson

He said: "I was very lucky to get planning permission because the recommendation was for it to be refused. But it was mentioned that how can farmers diversify if we can't have three pods on our land.

"We've now got the bases in and I'm now looking at logos and branding."

Mr Paterson launched the first glamping scheme to diversify from farming in view of losing funds from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) as a result of Brexit. 

He's hoping to get the new pods finished by March with booking available, via a new website launching next week, from May, subject to lockdown easing.

Hobbit home of Bilbo Baggins

Bilbo Baggins' home in The Hobbit movie. - Credit: Warner Bros

Planners at the Broads Authority had recommended, despite Mr Paterson reducing the number of new pods from five for four people to just three for two people, that the scheme should be refused.

This was based on the fact that nearby land is designated as SSI, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and planners had stated the pods would have a detrimental effect. They recommended refusal, saying: "The landscape character of the site would permanently change and the effect on the wider landscape character area would be significantly detrimental to the tranquil nature and the special qualities of the Broads."

However, members ruled against the recommendation, and planning was granted. 

