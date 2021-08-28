OPINION: Worker shortage risks a 'very real food crisis'

Opinion

Published: 10:00 AM August 28, 2021

Post-Brexit labour shortages are having a major impact on our food supplies and the farmers who produce them says Tom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural.

The issue of empty shelves in the supermarkets and food security is making headlines almost daily.

With die-hard Brexiteers insisting it’s all down to Covid, and committed Remainers laying the blame at the door of Brexit, it can be hard to understand just what is causing the crisis in our food supply chain – but the problem is certainly real enough.

The truth is that whilst Covid has certainly presented a number of challenges to our sector, the lasting damage is more likely to be laid at the door of Brexit.

The lack of supply chain problems elsewhere in Europe (at anything like the scale we are seeing in the UK) rules out the pandemic as the sole cause of our present malaise.

Whatever the reason, the impact on farming is serious. The problem of soft fruit rotting in the fields for want of seasonal workers to pick it (the Seasonal Workers Scheme simply doesn’t seem to be able to supply sufficient people) is an immediate and obvious issue.

But the problems run much, much deeper than that – affecting even those who are not reliant on overseas seasonal workers to bring in the harvest.

For cereal producers, for example, 2021 is already fraught, with consistent wet weather causing one of the most difficult harvests for many years. Now we are seeing farmers unable to harvest their crops even when the weather does relent and provide ideal conditions to do so.

Those who don’t have corn storage on the farm are completely reliant on being able to get their crops quickly and efficiently to remote storage facilities. But with the chronic lack of lorry drivers, this is proving difficult.

I was talking to one Norfolk farmer with limited storage, who has been told the first available haulage for his barley crop isn’t until mid-September.

That means leaving the barley in the ground until then, hoping the weather plays ball, and in any case watching as it goes past its best. And, of course, a late harvest means the next crop of rapeseed will be late into the ground, adding to the farmer’s woes.

What’s more, if there are staff shortages further down the supply chain, then the whole system will fall over.

If there are not enough slaughtermen and butchers in abattoirs, animals will end up backed up on the farm; if there is not enough labour in food processing plants, shortages of finished products will quickly occur; if there are not enough lorry drivers to deliver those products to supermarkets, consumers will face empty shelves.

These are real problems, impacting on farmers’ livelihoods and the nation’s food security. It’s time policy-makers stopped playing populist politics and got to grips with the immediate issues.

That means introducing flexibility into the visa system to allow more foreign workers back into the entire food production supply chain, and not just horticultural workers.

It means acknowledging the particular consequences of Brexit and accepting that much of what was dubbed "Project Fear" has become "Project Reality" - and it means acting fast before our creaking food supply stops being an inconvenience for shoppers and become a very real crisis.