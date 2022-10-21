Farm cuts down tractor use to combat soaring costs

A Norfolk farmer is monitoring the idling time of tractors and reducing cultivations on less productive land in a bid to cut soaring costs.

Geoff Flather is operations manager for CJC Lee in Saxthorpe, near Holt, which grows arable crops across 3,000 acres of owned, rented and contracted land. It also runs a green waste composting operation and a haulage business.

The farm is a member of Norfolk-based agricultural buying co-operative AF Group, whose latest Aginflation Index figures showed the cost of farming has risen by 34pc in the last year.

Mr Flather said fuel is a major cost for a farm where the machinery fleet includes six tractors and 20 trucks.

He is using the diagnostic software on his John Deere tractors to monitor working and idling time in an effort to find savings - as well as assessing whether some plots should be farmed at all.

"We have made no knee-jerk reactions, because things are changing so quickly," he said.

"But because of our contracting and haulage arm, fuel and energy are the big ones for us. That is where we have been making some small changes, because there are some savings to be made if you look hard enough.

"We have been analysing idling times and working times on the tractors, and we have been looking at reducing work on some of our marginally-performing land.

"If you have got a small corner of the field that is not performing, do we really need to cultivate it at all?

"Our fuel is up by anything from 45-50pc, seed costs are up 40pc, then with the wear and tear on machinery parts, we might be better off not cropping these areas for the time being."

Mr Flather said after three months of this approach "we are definitely seeing a benefit from it in the cash flow".

The farm is also investing in mapping soil nutrient levels in its fields, to allow the most efficient use of increasingly-expensive nitrate fertilisers - which more than doubled in price during the last year.

"We are spending more upfront to do the mapping and analysis, and from there we have been tailoring our fertiliser on a field-by-field basis so we save at the other end," he said.

"Farmers have been doing things like this for years, squeezing as much as they can from their asset base - but maybe now more than ever."