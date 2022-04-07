Challenges ahead for retailers grappling with post-pandemic recovery

A fall in disposable incomes will have a negative impact on retail spending over the coming months which may impede the sector's post-pandemic recovery, a retail expert warns.

Springboard, which monitors the number of people who visit retailers, published figures that show that there was a strong rise in shoppers visiting town and city centres during March, with a bounce back in shoppers at -15.3pc below the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

This was a significant improvement on February when footfall was -20.7pc below 2019.

The figures released also show that visitor numbers improved in all three destination types Springboard monitors, with shopper figures up at high streets, shopping centres and retail parks.

Despite improvements, retailers face a number of challenges this year.

The fall in disposable incomes will likely curtail spending over the next few months, while retailers are continuing to see the effects of remote working which has constrained its recovery of visitors, particularly in city and town centres.

Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director as Springboard, said: "Despite the strong uplift in footfall in March, this is likely to be the calm before the storm, only offering some short term good news for retailers.

"With the substantial increase in energy and fuel prices, consumers are aware that increased costs are on the horizon but have not fully hit and so are already being relatively cautious, and the rise in inflation that is forecast over the forthcoming months will put household budgets under increasing pressure.

"Inevitably this will mean less disposable income and so some retail spending will be curtailed, particularly as we enter the summer period when many consumers will be looking to reserve budget to spend on much longed for summer holidays."

Although the pandemic has significantly impacted the number of people visiting retailers, the overall trend before 2020 showed that the number of shoppers were already falling.

Ms Wehrle added: "It should be recognised that not all of the drop in footfall is due to Covid; even prior to the pandemic Springboard’s data had shown an average drop in footfall of around -1.5pc per annum for the past decade as consumers migrated some of their spending online."