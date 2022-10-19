Region's crisp supplier named one of best businesses in the east

A supplier of crisps to a local supermarket has been recognised for developing one of the most sustainable businesses in the region.

Fairfields Farm Crisps, which supplies a range of hand-cooked crisps and fresh potatoes to the East of England Co-op, was given a silver level award for its commitment to reducing its carbon emissions.

The accolade was given by the Suffolk Carbon Charter - an organisation that provides support to small and medium sized businesses throughout Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to adopt carbon reduction measures and sustainable business practice.

As part of its work to reduce its carbon footprint, the East of England Co-op's Sourced Locally suppliers are all provided with membership to the Charter.

The Colchester farm has been supplying the regional supermarket since 2007.

“Understanding where our emissions come from takes time and effort but is well worth it to understand where our business has the most impact and helps us to prioritise our efforts," said Robert Strathern, co-owner of Fairfields Farm.

"I’m really proud of our team and the steps we’ve already taken, such as adopting less intensive farming methods and carbon neutral packaging for our crisps.

"I’m even more excited about what’s yet to come.”

Steven Fendley, from the East of England Co-op, added: “This is a well-deserved recognition for Fairfields Farm who have worked hard to minimise their impact at home at the farm and right through their supply chain.

"We were pleased to be able to support one of our best-known local suppliers with their successful Carbon Charter application.

“The East of England Co-op is 100pc committed to reducing our carbon footprint and last year we announced our ambitious plans to be carbon neutral by 2030.

"That means we are looking at every part of our business operation to find cleaner, more sustainable ways to operate and that does not just involve our own premises and practices.

"We want to help every part of our supply chain to do the same through schemes such as the Carbon Charter.

"By working together in this way, we can make a real difference.”