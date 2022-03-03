Promotion

There are lots of initiatives and support schemes which offer help towards the cost of having apprentices - Credit: Mark Surridge/Apprenticeships Norfolk

A helping hand for employers and apprentices can be found locally. Apprenticeships Norfolk explains how to get the most out of apprenticeships.

It’s never been easier to take on apprentices or gain valuable training and experience. Whether you’re an employer or a potential apprentice, Apprenticeships Norfolk is the place to start your journey.

You’ll receive free and impartial advice from a professional, dynamic and customer-friendly team to support you every step of the way.

Based at Norfolk County Council, Apprenticeships Norfolk works with local and national training providers to facilitate apprenticeships in a huge range of industries, which can start throughout the year, no matter what age the apprentice is.

Katy Dorman, apprenticeship strategy manager at NCC, said: “It’s such an exciting time to be reaching out to employers and people considering an apprenticeship. Last year, we saw a huge rise in the take up of apprenticeships and we want to keep that momentum going.

“For employers, it’s an effective way of nurturing new talent, and for apprentices, it’s a great way to broaden their horizons with a meaningful career. Please remember, it’s an all-age and year-round offer, so do look on our website for more information.”

There are a huge range of apprenticeship roles in Norfolk, from plumbing to accounting - Credit: Mark Surridge/Apprenticeships Norfolk

Initiatives and support schemes

The Apprenticeships Norfolk team has some great initiatives and support schemes for Norfolk businesses and apprentices.

The unique “Recruit | Retain | Reward” financial incentive scheme is especially for Norfolk businesses taking on new apprentices aged 16-24. The money can be used towards:

Operational costs for recruiting and getting your apprentice started.

Costs of mentoring your new apprentice.

Practical expenses such as equipment.

Andrew Orves, from Sexty & Co. Accountants, said: “It was a very straightforward process in recruiting the apprentice. The Recruit | Retain | Reward process was very clear, and communication from the team was first class throughout.”

Furthermore, the Access to Apprenticeships bursary grant, which is funded through the European Regional Development Fund, provides money for new apprentices towards:

Travel expenses.

Equipment for their job.

Digital equipment and connectivity.

Ross Harrison from Norfolk Home Services Ltd said: “The grants we received gave us the financial reassurance to take the plunge and employ an apprentice. It allowed us to buy his first tools, contribute towards a laptop for college work and ensured another school leaver is gainfully employed in Norfolk.

“We have been very happy with the experience. It’s been simple to understand and complete the process and Apprenticeships Norfolk have been helpful and kind, explaining every step

and guiding me through the process.”

Insight Apprenticeship project

If you’re a business and keen to set up an apprenticeship scheme for the first time and would benefit from in-depth support to help you with every step of the process, talk to the Insight Apprenticeship project team.

The project is part-funded by the European Social Fund and specialises in supporting small to-medium-sized businesses in the following sectors: digital and ICT, agritech, clean energy and manufacturing, plus organisations working in the voluntary and community sector.

Job seeker opportunities

Searching for a job can be a tricky task, especially if you’re not quite sure what you want to do. Or maybe you’ve started down one career path, but think you’d like to do something else.

An apprenticeship means you can learn the skills and knowledge for your new career and earn at the same time. The team at Apprenticeships Norfolk can help get you on the right track.

All manner of industries and businesses are ideal hosts for apprenticeships, from small start-up tech companies to biotechnology researchers, childcare settings, restaurants and beauty salons. Would-be apprentices will find openings everywhere from engineering and manufacturing to digital marketing, legal and accounting.

There are roles ranging from sales, renewable energy, waste management and transport to working in the NHS, in construction, social care or hospitality. Indeed, almost any job imaginable could have an apprenticeship to set people on that career path.

Are you eligible?

To become an apprentice, you must:

Be 16 or over (there is no upper age limit).

Not already be in full-time education.

Live in England.

Apprenticeships are an exciting opportunity for many individuals and businesses. Visit www.apprenticeshipsnorfolk.org for everything you need to know.