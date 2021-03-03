Budget 2021: An in-depth look at Rishi Sunak's policies

Opinion

Published: 4:49 PM March 3, 2021

Chartered accountants Lovewell Blake are waiting on more detail over policies before making any judgements, writes partner Kevin Bunting.

Rishi Sunak’s second Budget was a sound one – but you can’t help thinking that there will be much more to come over the coming months.

The Chancellor was clearly itching to slip in some tax rise announcements as he continued to open the Treasury’s coffers to extend the Covid-19 support, but most of what he presumably would like to have announced has been deferred for at least a year.

What was unveiled yesterday was firmly focussed on getting us through the next few months and helping the economy back onto its feet – but it was nowhere near sufficient to achieve his longer term objective of getting a grip back on the public finances.

As well as several things he might have been expected to mention but didn’t – such as capital gains tax rates and pension tax relief – Mr Sunak has launched a number of consultations on measures which taxpayers will want to keep an eye on.

Businesses in the region will be pleased that the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme is being extended to some of the ‘forgotten millions’, and will welcome the fact that the expected corporation tax rises won’t come into effect until 2023, and include taper relief for smaller companies.

The eye-catching ‘Super Deduction’ investment relief of 130pc is good news for capital-intensive industries, and will hopefully drive much-needed investment for the future in sectors such as agriculture, tech and manufacturing.

The expanded ability to carry back losses over three years will help businesses getting back on their feet after the pandemic, but thinking longer term, it may be sensible to carry forward to higher tax rates in the future.

Ensuring smaller businesses are fit to face the coming challenges is vital, and the innovative ‘Help To Grow’ initiative is a good one, as is the doubling of the apprenticeship allowance.

With Covid front of mind, the elephant in the room was Brexit; the announcement of eight Freeports, including Felixstowe and Harwich in the east, is therefore a vital one.

So a solid Budget from Rishi Sunak, and he was at least honest about the fiscal squeezes still to come.

The success of his headliner initiatives will, as ever, depend on the details; if he can get those right, we may come to view the 2021 Budget as one where Rishi Sunak showed an adept touch that could take him all the way to the top.



