New website aims to give Sheringham businesses a boost

Businesses in a popular North Norfolk seaside gem are being given a boost with the launch of a new website.

The Experience Sheringham site aims to promote restaurants, cafes, pubs, shops and hotels in Sheringham.

Although it is officially being launched this week, the site went live two months ago and has already gained nearly 100 members.

The website is part of a project by the Sheringham Chamber of Trade and Commerce to increase visitors and raise awareness of businesses in the tourism hotspot.

Sheringham remains a popular tourist destination - Credit: Archant

Charlotte Norton, a business owner in Sheringham, said: "Experience Sheringham is made up of local business and trades people, with their focus on promoting Sheringham and the local area — the new website and its associated marketing will do just that."

Paul Richmond, an online marketing specialist, added: "On average 12,000 plus people search online for Sheringham every month, we plan to be in the top search results for this term, as we aim to be the most comprehensive well-maintained online guide to Sheringham.”

Experience Sheringham website will officially launch at an event at the North Norfolk Railway on Thursday 28 July.

Along with promoting businesses in the area, the online hub also hopes to create stronger ties within the Sheringham community.

Alison Parriss, a retail owner in Sheringham, said: “We also aim to work closely with other other community based projects within the town. Creating fun, interactive marketing ideas for the local community and tourists to participate in.”

Sheringham remains a popular tourist destination, with people visiting the seaside town on day trips, as well as longer breaks.

The town's tourism economy, along with the North Norfolk region as a whole, suffered during the pandemic as visitors numbers fell due to Covid restrictions with a report published in 2021 founding that the pandemic reduced the value of tourism in North Norfolk by half in 2020.