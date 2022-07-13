News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Incentivising employees with shares in a company

Michelle Bryan

Published: 8:30 AM July 13, 2022
Awarding shares to an employee is a common objective of business owners aiming to incentivise those individuals - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michelle Bryan, senior tax manager at FRP Advisory, explains how businesses can go about implementing a share scheme for employees. 

Issuing or awarding shares in a company to an employee is a common objective of business owners, with the view to retaining, incentivising and rewarding those individuals.

There are various ways in which this can be facilitated, but a plan will only ultimately succeed if the relevant employee benefits from dividends and/or a capital return on say a sale of the company in the future.

Share issues to employees are, however, riddled with tax implications and careful implementation is therefore needed. For example, income tax and national insurance liabilities can arise where shares are awarded at undervalue, or in the absence of an HMRC-approved share scheme.

The most commonly-used share scheme for SMEs is HMRC’s Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme, which offers significant tax benefits and is very flexible. Provided share options are awarded with an exercise price (the price paid by the employee) that is equivalent to, or greater than, the market value of the underlying shares at the date a share option is granted, no tax charges should arise when the shares are eventually acquired.

The prize for the employee is that any growth in value of the shares from the date the option was granted will, upon sale, be subject to capital gains tax potentially at rates as low as 10pc. This presents an opportunity to benefit from the overall capital value of a business while also paying tax at rates which can be significantly lower than those applicable to regular employment income. 

When implementing an EMI scheme, there are a number of qualifying conditions the company and the relevant employees need to meet. The discretion and flexibility of the scheme can be problematic if not implemented properly, so appropriate professional input is therefore required. Most EMI schemes are bespoke to the company with individual rules and performance targets. 

At FRP we frequently assist with the design and implementation of EMI schemes, particularly for clients looking to sell their business in the future.

For more information, please get in touch via email at michelle.bryan@frpadvisory.com.

