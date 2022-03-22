Ex-UEA student receives £60,000 investment for development of app

Josh Davies founder and CEO of Beep is looking to develop and grow his app - Credit: Anglia Capital Group

An ex-UEA student has secured £60,000 in investment to help with the development and rollout of an university app that is the first of its kind in the UK.

The funding for the Beep app was provided by Anglia Capital Group and their partners at New Anglia Capital, which is backed by New Anglia LEP, as part of a goal to raise £250,000 for the growth of the platform.

Josh Davies and his team developed Beep, a campus card that allows students to gain door and facilities access around the university, with help of a £50,000 fund from the UEA Enterprise Fund. It was trialled at the Norfolk campus.

Its launch at the UEA makes this the first university in the UK to trial a fully functioning digital campus card and paves the way for more institutions to follow.

Hannah Smith, managing director at Anglia Capital Group, said: "Anglia Capital Group are committed to providing opportunities to innovative start-ups in our region. It’s great to see Norwich-based Beep succeed in their funding round and we’re excited to see what is next for this young company.”

Along with allowing students easy and quick access to areas of the campus, the removal of needing a physical card can reduce costs for universities.

According to the company, current campus cards cost each university about £150,000 annually and the Beep card can reduce costs by up to 50pc.

Josh Davies, CEO and founder of Beep, said: “The feeling is quite surreal. We always believed that we would reach our goal and we have spent a lot of time aiming for this – but now that the moment is here, it feels very special.

Along with looking to launch the app at other universities, Mr Davies is also planning to develop its features, including providing the ability to purchase tickets for events, buy food and drink around campus and get access to exclusive student discounts.

The firm is also planning to expand beyond universities in the future and have identified the potential to provide similar product to banks, airports and hotels by 2024.