Fashion retailer Evans saved in buyout following Arcadia collapse

Published: 9:53 AM December 21, 2020

Women's retailer Evans has been saved from the collapse of its owner Arcadia.

City Chic will pay £23 million for the 90-year old brand, Deloitte said; however, it will not buy its brick and mortar stores.

The shops, including its site in Norwich's Red Lion Street, will “continue to trade for the time being”, administrators said.

What the exclusion of the stores from the deal means for jobs and closures moving forwards remains to be seen.

The deal, which is expected to close on Wednesday, will see Evans carved out from Sir Philip Green’s retail empire.

Arcadia, which also owns Topshop and Dorothy Perkins, collapsed into administration three weeks ago, after months of worries surrounding it and other high street giants.

Next has reportedly held talks with asset manager Davidson Kempner Capital Management over a potential bid for Arcadia.

Administrators said: “the process to secure new owners for the other Arcadia Group brands is ongoing. There have been significant expressions of interest for all brands. The joint administrators expect to provide a further update in the new year.”