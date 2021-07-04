Video
Euros a 'shot in the arm' for pubs - but industry still needs help
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
England's onslaught on the European Championships is providing a much-needed shot in the arm for hospitality traders able to show the game.
However, the message from publicans is clear - we still need your help.
After an agonising 18 months of stop-start trade, Harry Kane and company are providing an extra incentive for people to visit their local.
But while it is welcome, publicans say the upturn in trade is "a drop in the ocean" when stacked up against the losses suffered during the pandemic.
Andrew Bunn, of Ideal Events, which is behind the fan parks at Arena in Sprowston and the University of East Anglia, said the matches had easily proven the most successful events the company had organised since the pandemic began.
The events and hospitality industries have been among the hardest-hit, with 18 months of no or limited trade.
He said: "It has been enormous for us, ticket sales for other events have been slower but people are buying tickets for the next game as soon as the final whistle goes on the one before."
Tyrone Harold, who runs Branfords in Caister, said: "The restrictions have meant we are taking much less than during the last World Cup, but it has definitely been a big shot in the arm."
Mr Harold invested in a marquee for the venue's outdoor terrace, which he said had been a godsend, as it did allow him to accommodate larger groups.
He added: "I think without the marquee we probably would have been in real trouble and some other pubs I've seen have been next to empty."
And likewise, Phil Cutter, who runs the Murderers in Norwich, said that while the tournament had encouraged more people out, it would not come close to plugging the holes in revenue created by the pandemic.
He said: "In terms of what we have lost over the last 18 months, it will take months, if not years to recoup that. And compared to previous tournaments we are taking far less. We're having to have more staff on to work within the restrictions so we have less money coming in than we normally would and greater overheads.
"I think we have to be quite philosophical about it though, people have died and lost loved ones so some things are bigger than us.
"It is still magic to see people back out though and even with restrictions the atmosphere was electric on Saturday night."