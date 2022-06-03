Energy giant to help local offshore wind firms recruit apprentices

An international energy firm will help close the offshore wind skills gap by supporting local businesses in recruiting apprentices.

Equinor, which owns offshore wind farms in Norfolk, will transfer its Apprenticeship Levy to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region, which will help them with recruiting and training apprentices.

Under the Apprenticeship Levy, which was introduced in 2017, levy-paying companies can transfer some of their funds to other non-levy paying organisations to help support smaller businesses' training needs.

The Norwegian energy company is working with East Coast College and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to ensure that its levy transfer benefits businesses in the area.

Susan Falch-Lovesey, East of England stakeholder manager for Equinor said: “I’m pleased that Norfolk and Suffolk will be first to benefit from a pilot that, if expanded, could lead to substantial skills improvements across the UK.

"Transferring levy at a cohort scale to our local SMEs and in partnership with our valued training establishments is a straightforward win-win.”