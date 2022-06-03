News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Energy giant to help local offshore wind firms recruit apprentices

person

Derin Clark

Published: 10:30 AM June 3, 2022
Updated: 10:45 AM June 3, 2022
Apprentices at East Coast College’s Energy Skills Centre in Lowestoft

Apprentices at East Coast College’s Energy Skills Centre in Lowestoft - Credit: East Coast College

An international energy firm will help close the offshore wind skills gap by supporting local businesses in recruiting apprentices. 

Equinor, which owns offshore wind farms in Norfolk, will transfer its Apprenticeship Levy to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region, which will help them with recruiting and training apprentices. 

Under the Apprenticeship Levy, which was introduced in 2017, levy-paying companies can transfer some of their funds to other non-levy paying organisations to help support smaller businesses' training needs. 

The Norwegian energy company is working with East Coast College and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership to ensure that its levy transfer benefits businesses in the area. 

Susan Falch-Lovesey, East of England stakeholder manager for Equinor said: “I’m pleased that Norfolk and Suffolk will be first to benefit from a pilot that, if expanded, could lead to substantial skills improvements across the UK.

"Transferring levy at a cohort scale to our local SMEs and in partnership with our valued training establishments is a straightforward win-win.”

Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon