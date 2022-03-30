Suffolk Business Awards 2022: 'Let Suffolk know about your achievements’

Businesses entering the Medium Business of the Year category will need to demonstrate the competitive advantage of the business - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Medium Business of the Year category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 puts companies demonstrating all-round excellence in the spotlight. Judge Josh Yasar of award sponsor Pound Gates explains the core values that he will be looking out for.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

I set up a retail business at 17 in my home country, Turkey. I moved to the UK in 2004 and worked at various local authorities before making the move into finance. After seven years, I moved to an energy firm as part of the risk team, then to Pound Gates as financial controller and, most recently, finance and commercial director.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Suffolk Business Awards?

At Pound Gates, we want to champion local businesses in Suffolk and connect with like-minded individuals and businesses. We want to help businesses celebrate their success and recognise their achievements.

Josh Yasar, finance and commercial director at Pound Gates - Credit: Jon Enoch

What do you bring to the judging process?

I ran my own business at a young age and have experience in dealing with various SMEs in the county, so I can relate to those businesses and the challenges they face each day.

Do you have any anecdotes of moments that changed your business strategy?

It is a tragic story I am afraid! When I was working as an assistant accountant, my mentor and boss at the time passed away only nine months into my new role.

Probably the hardest time in my career was to take over the reins with limited knowledge and training, but I managed to get through this and complete my professional qualification.

Once someone goes through a difficult period such as this, you come out stronger and more resilient, which then helps you to look at your business strategy with a much more positive and dynamic attitude.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

A business that has gone above and beyond for its staff and customers during this very challenging year.

One that is value-led and has its customers, people, and the community at the forefront of its day-to-day activities.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

If you are a business that is proud of your achievements and care about your staff and customers; if you would like to draw the attention of other local businesses to your fantastic work, then enter this prestigious award and let Suffolk know about your achievements.

Award Criteria

The Medium Business of the Year award will be given to a company with revenues of £1-5 million that demonstrates all-round excellence in business. The judging will focus on trading performance and future objectives, the competitive advantage of the business, and examples of specific strategies which have driven business growth.

To enter the Medium Business of the Year category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022, visit www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk